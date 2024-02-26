JMP Securities Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

