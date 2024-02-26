Jito (JTO) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00004098 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $255.96 million and approximately $64.27 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.1698912 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $32,231,439.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

