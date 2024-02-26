Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $65,817.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,405.53 or 0.99978312 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00196201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0010599 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,731.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

