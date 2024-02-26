Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.37.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.8 %
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
