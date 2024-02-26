J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $81,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,430. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.5 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.77. 97,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,111. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.