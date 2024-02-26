J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO Sells $745,500.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JBHT traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.42. 304,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

