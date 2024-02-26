Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 3578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

