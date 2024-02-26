Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

