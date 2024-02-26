ITM Power (LON:ITM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
ITM Power Stock Performance
Shares of ITM traded down GBX 4.58 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.24 ($0.68). 2,330,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.40 and a beta of 1.84. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.70 ($1.31).
About ITM Power
