ITM Power (LON:ITM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 4.58 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.24 ($0.68). 2,330,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.40 and a beta of 1.84. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.70 ($1.31).

Get ITM Power alerts:

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.