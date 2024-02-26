iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $132.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

