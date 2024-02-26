iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,260. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.