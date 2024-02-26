iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

