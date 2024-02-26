iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,767. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

