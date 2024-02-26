iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 565,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.