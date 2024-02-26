iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 585,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $171.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.