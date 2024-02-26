iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.73. The stock had a trading volume of 634,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

