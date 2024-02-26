iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 156.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

