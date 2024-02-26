iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. 12,318,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,825,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

