iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,257 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

