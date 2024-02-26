iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,136. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

