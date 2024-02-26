iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Raised by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

