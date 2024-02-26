iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

