iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,794. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

