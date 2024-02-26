iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.13. 9,374,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,438. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

