iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.46. 2,028,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

