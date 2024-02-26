iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

