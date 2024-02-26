iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.30

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 2423352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

