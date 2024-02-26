iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.01

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

