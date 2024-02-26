IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.07.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $247.26 on Monday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

