Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,596,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,241,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

