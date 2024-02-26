Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,362,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

