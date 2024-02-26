Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

