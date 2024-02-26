Investors Buy High Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 37,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 22,780 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,787,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:LI traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. 14,357,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,481. Li Auto has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

