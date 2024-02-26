Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,091,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,054,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

