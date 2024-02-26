Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Reduced by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.25. 894,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.