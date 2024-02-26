Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Boosted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 529,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,887. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

