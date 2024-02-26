Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,320,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 259,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000.
BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. 304,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.98.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
