Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,818. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

