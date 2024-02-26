Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 28.6% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 13,075,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,016,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Specifically, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

