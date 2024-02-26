Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.48. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

