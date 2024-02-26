InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
