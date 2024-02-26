International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

