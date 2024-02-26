International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

