Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface Stock Performance

Interface stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $769.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,324.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Get Interface alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Interface by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,888,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,539 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.