Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.39. 850,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

