Integral Ad Science (IAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.6 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

