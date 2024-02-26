Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

Insider Activity at Intapp

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $82,725.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,074.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $82,725.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,074.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,744 shares of company stock worth $7,459,194. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.