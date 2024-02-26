Insider Buying: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OR traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.98. 173,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,107. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

