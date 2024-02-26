Insider Buying: Mercantile (LON:MRC) Insider Buys 11,400 Shares of Stock

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Beagles bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,291.87).

Mercantile Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock remained flat at GBX 218 ($2.74) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 932,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,274. Mercantile has a one year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,800.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Mercantile Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Mercantile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70,000.00%.

Mercantile Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

