Insider Buying: ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Buys 15,596 Shares of Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert John Andrew Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 100 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $254.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 2,550 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $4,896.00.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 761.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Recommended Stories

